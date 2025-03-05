Challenge Overview

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) is an executive agency of the UK Government’s Department for Transport. The DVLA is a critical public organisation, responsible for more than 50 million driver records and 40 million vehicle records. This generates £7.3 billion a year in Vehicle Excise Duty and consequently, mass-scale communications, through traditional and digital channels.

The DVLA sought a fully integrated solution accessible through a unified interface to improve CX and streamline agents’ experience. Recognising the importance of AI-enabled automation, the DVLA partnered with Content Guru to modernise its operations and enhance customer service. Since 2021, close collaboration on strategy and customer service technology resulted in DVLA being ranked Britain’s most improved public sector organisation in the 2023 UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) and the fourth most improved CX provider overall.

To discover how the DVLA transformed their contact centre and achieved these outcomes, read the full case study