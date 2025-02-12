Challenge Overview

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Edinburgh, Tesco Bank is part of Tesco, the UK’s largest supermarket and the tenth largest globally. Serving over five million customers, it offers credit cards, personal loans, savings, and insurance. It is the UK’s fourth-largest provider of unsecured loans and the sixth-largest credit card issuer. It aims to help customers manage their money better through its customer service centres in Glasgow and Newcastle.

In 2020, Tesco Bank realised its on-premise contact centre solutions were inadequate. To improve customer and agent experiences, Tesco Bank transitioned to a cloud-based solution. This upgrade aimed to expand communication channels, leverage automation to streamline processes, enable hybrid work, and integrate all necessary data into a single desktop.

To achieve this, Tesco Bank adopted Content Guru’s scalable single-stack solution, storm®. Since implementation, Tesco Bank has seen several improvements: a 33% reduction in Average Speed of Answer (ASA), a 30-second reduction in average handling time, a 4% decrease in abandonment rate; and a 14%-point increase in Customer Satisfaction (CSAT).

To discover how Tesco Bank transformed their contact centre and achieved these outcomes, read the full case study.