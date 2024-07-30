Challenge Overview

The client was encountering challenges with their invoicing processes, resulting in stranded costs and overbilling. Through an extensive audit of their legacy invoices and support processes, The Knowledge Group (tkg) were able to provide recommendations for improvements, including how to maximise supplier efficiency and ensure that rates were accurate.

tkg’s team of practitioners conducted a thorough assessment of the end-to-end invoicing processes and commercial agreements and advised how to resolve any risks and issues. This enabled them to suggest new ways of working for their client, resulting in them implementing stronger operational and data management mechanisms going forward.

To understand more about how The Knowledge Group supported their client, follow the link for more information:

