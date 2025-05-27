Challenge Overview

Clinigen, a global pharmaceutical services platform, faced challenges with its customer service teams operating in separate locations using different phone systems that didn’t interact. This caused inefficiencies in workload distribution, staff coverage and team collaboration. Clinigen needed a contact centre solution that could unify the teams, streamline processes and provide a seamless customer experience.

To address these challenges, Clinigen moved away from their outdated PBX system and adopted a cloud-based contact centre solution. This transformation improved remote working capabilities, provided better visibility across teams and ensured more effective communication. Real-time data and reporting further enabled Clinigen to make informed business decisions, ultimately enhancing service delivery.

CCMA Strategy Sessions – Key Learnings About Organisational Structures

Iintegrating Customer Experience (CX) into a business strategy from day one is essential for long-term success.

Kate Law spoke with Claire Thomlinson at Valda Energy, to explore their transformational journey through the Futures: Leadership Programme.

