Challenge Overview

Clinigen, a global pharmaceutical services platform, faced challenges with its customer service teams operating in separate locations using different phone systems that didn’t interact. This caused inefficiencies in workload distribution, staff coverage and team collaboration. Clinigen needed a contact centre solution that could unify the teams, streamline processes and provide a seamless customer experience.

To address these challenges, Clinigen moved away from their outdated PBX system and adopted a cloud-based contact centre solution. This transformation improved remote working capabilities, provided better visibility across teams and ensured more effective communication. Real-time data and reporting further enabled Clinigen to make informed business decisions, ultimately enhancing service delivery.

To learn more about how Clinigen transformed their customer service operations, read the full case study

Contact centres are evolving into strategic assets with growing leadership, tech, and frontline demands.

CCMA Strategy Sessions: Understanding Emerging and Changing Contact Centre Roles

The report explores how UK contact centres are addressing DEIB challenges, fostering safe spaces, and using technology to empower diverse teams.

DEIB: Building a Future-Ready Diverse Workforce

Let’s take a look at the key soft skills driving results in contact centres today. 

Key Frontline Soft Skills Every Contact Centre Needs to Know

