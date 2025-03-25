Challenge Overview

Dreams, the UK’s most recommended bed retailer, set out to replace multiple disconnected systems with a single, integrated solution to streamline operations and enhance customer satisfaction. Advisers previously struggled with inefficiencies caused by systems that didn’t communicate, making it hard to access information quickly. The single customer service phone line created bottlenecks, and updates often required IT support, causing delays. Dreams aimed to expand service channels and improve control over their systems.

By adopting a unified approach, Dreams introduced tools like chatbots and AI to handle simple enquiries, improving efficiency and customer support. Real-time data and reporting provided insights to inform business decisions, while the intuitive new system empowered advisers to work more effectively. Rapid system updates and changes, often driven by team feedback, further enhanced the service experience.

The transformation allowed Dreams to maintain their team size while improving responsiveness and efficiency. The result was a smoother, more satisfying experience for both customers and advisers, solidifying Dreams’ reputation for excellent customer service.

To discover the full story behind their success, read the full case study.