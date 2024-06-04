Challenge Overview

The Knowledge Group were approached by their client to support with transitioning their in-house contact centre operation to a specialist contact centre supplier. This involved a thorough sourcing process to identify a suitable supplier and ensuring that the end-to-end process through to the award stage was conducted effectively and smoothly.

Due to tkg’s extensive experience in supporting organisations to outsource their operations, they were engaged to design a service solution that met their client’s needs. Through their digital procurement platform housing a rich dataset of pre-vetted suppliers and in-depth knowledge of the market, they were able to identify potential suppliers, undertake thorough financial and operational checks to ensure the supplier’s suitability, and oversee the sourcing and contract award process. The final solution enabled the client to achieve significant cost savings across their estate, increase flexibility and scalability to handle fluctuations in contact volumes, and ultimately improve customer experience through the supplier’s technologies and systems.

