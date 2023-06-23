Volkswagen group UK required a partner to help them stay ahead of evolving market shifts and deliver smarter customer service. This was achieved with support from TTEC, resulting in better customer experiences.

Volkswagen Group (VWG) UK Customer Service Operations have a strong reputation for delivering a high-calibre customer service experience representative of its storied brand. However, a rapidly “e-volving” market with petrol and diesel-powered vehicles being phased out by 2030, coupled with the digital transformation imperatives of current customer expectations, posed complex challenges for the operation.

Learn how VWG approached these challenges with a digital-first strategy that enhanced customer loyalty, improved customer service, and optimised costs.

Read more here or follow the link below:

Watch our CCMA Online Seminar: Implications of the Rising Cost of Living on Customer Contact.

Watch: Implications of the Rising Cost of Living on Customer Contact

Watch our CCMA Online Seminar: Implications of the Rising Cost of Living on Customer Contact.

Read more »
Watch our CCMA Online Seminar: Embracing Consumer Duty in the Contact Centre.

Watch: Embracing Consumer Duty in the Contact Centre

Watch our CCMA Online Seminar: Embracing Consumer Duty in the Contact Centre.

Read more »
48% of people surveyed reported a decline in confidence of the ability to pay their bills. How can contact centres support this?

Implications of the Rising Cost of Living on Customer Contact

48% of people surveyed reported a decline in confidence of the ability to pay their bills. How can contact centres support this?

Read more »
Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »