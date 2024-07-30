The client approached advisory and sourcing specialists, The Knowledge Group (tkg), as they were looking to build out resilience and capability of skilled contact centre resources during periods of high volume. With tkg’s experience in the sector, they supported their client to build out an eco-system or network of qualified and accredited contact centre suppliers, across the UK, EU and South Africa.

The Knowledge Group provided an end-to-end service, including the review of the current resourcing plans, through to the design, set-up and service implementation of the solution, and then managing the ongoing operational service assurance of the subcontracted contact centre suppliers.

This solution was successful in initially supporting their client during periods of demand, which then moved into an ongoing partnership of an all-year-round supply of talent and a more flexible service delivery model. The client was pleased with The Knowledge Group’s approach to reducing complexity, giving greater control, building scalability and maximising cost savings.

Read more about The Knowledge Group’s eco-system solutions here: