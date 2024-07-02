Challenge Overview

DDC Outsourcing Solutions is a global BPO and Customer Support service provider, with 35 years of experience delivering outcome-based services from a range of global locations. Trusted by international brands, DDC’s award-winning, customer-centric solutions provide efficiency, flexibility, scale, and transformation.

Workforce management is doubly challenging in the world of BPO compared to in-house contact centres. DDC OS had used a professional WFM application for many years, but they still faced several frustrations:

  • On several campaigns, there was frequently a mismatch between the required headcount and provided headcount. This led to inconsistent occupancy levels for agents, resulting in burnout. It also made it difficult for DDC OS to comply with the terms of its client contracts.
  • On some campaigns, the levels of shrinkage were too high. Shrinkage can never be reduced to zero, but lacking clear visibility of agent activity history made it difficult to manage and optimise shrinkage levels.
  • Schedule adherence was another recurring issue. Most DDC OS contracts involved DDC OS agents logging into the client’s routing platform. Each client has a different platform and not all of them offered a real-time adherence (RTA) data feed.
  • There was limited visibility of other key performance indicators (KPIs). Outsourcer client contracts always include a reporting clause, and reporting to 20+ clients on hours planned, hours worked, schedule adherence, together with any client-specific metrics was very time-consuming and error-prone.

Read how DDC OS overcame these challenges, dramatically improved KPI performance and streamlined their planning process.

