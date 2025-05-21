Challenge Overview

A major retail brand sought support to improve their strained relationship with a key BPO supplier. Operational challenges, leadership changes, and misaligned commercial incentives had led to friction. The governance model restricted the client’s ability to transform customer experience, and the supplier was leveraging the contract to their advantage rather than working collaboratively.

To assess the viability of repairing this partnership, a comprehensive supplier health check was conducted. This included auditing invoices, benchmarking contract terms, reviewing governance structures, and evaluating service delivery complexity. The analysis identified key areas where operational improvements and commercial realignments were necessary.

Here’s what happened as a result:

Secured a significant rebate for the client through invoice auditing.

Redesigned the commercial structure to better align incentives with service quality.

Implemented a governance model that improved transparency and accountability.

Led a change programme to rebalance risk and reinforce the contractual framework.

This hands-on approach delivered tangible value, reducing costs while enhancing service quality. The client retained tkg as an ongoing advisor, continuing to support them on multiple projects.