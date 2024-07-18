Challenge Overview

Upland Software specialises in developing cloud-based enterprise work management solutions, offering a range of products including project portfolio management, professional services automation, and workflow automation. Their services also encompass website visitor analytics, mobile marketing, and customer support services.

Prior to partnering with Upland and utilising their Rant & Rave software, Reed in Partnership faced significant challenges with their feedback collection process. They relied on bi-annual surveys to gather customer feedback and evaluate their Net Promoter Score (NPS). This approach involved a heavy internal lift for creation and launch, resulting in a low volume of feedback and long response times from customers. Consequently, it took Reed up to three months to address any feedback received, hampering their ability to respond promptly and accurately to customer needs.

To overcome these challenges and streamline their customer feedback process, Reed in Partnership needed a solution that could:

Organise customer feedback using data analysis, visualizations, and taxonomies

Provide real-time alerts to quickly respond to customer feedback

Eliminate the burden placed on their operations and continuous improvement teams

To discover how Upland Software helped, read the case study below.