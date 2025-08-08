Challenge Overview

A leading UK retailer wanted to evaluate their long-term partnership with an outsourced customer care provider. Their goals included identifying improvement areas, benchmarking pricing, assessing performance, and ensuring the contract promoted optimal supplier behaviour. The client needed confidence that the arrangement was aligned with their evolving business strategy while maintaining service quality and cost-effectiveness.

tkg delivered a contract health check, aligned to industry best practice, and deployed their benchmarking tool leveraging data from 2.1 million FTE globally. tkg designed a new sourcing strategy, including risk-reward mechanisms and governance improvements. They also supported the procurement of a new technology environment to reduce supplier dependency and enable better control of key systems.

tkg’s engagement delivered over 25% savings in customer operations without switching suppliers. Leveraging deep expertise, tkg transformed the relationship, improved contract terms, and preserved customer experience, overall exceeding the client expectations in both performance and value.

Your colleagues may not see themselves as leaders yet, but with structured development, they become the foundation of consistent leadership.

Growing Leadership from Within – Why it’s Worth the Investment

Your colleagues may not see themselves as leaders yet, but with structured development, they become the foundation of consistent leadership.

Explore how contact centres can build trusted and secure outbound communications.

Good Practice Guide: How to Build Trusted and Secure Communications with Outbound Calls

Explore how contact centres can build trusted and secure outbound communications.

Peninsula UK's Employment Services Director, Kate Palmer, joined Leigh Hopwood to break down what's coming up and how to prepare.

UK Employment Law Changes – Six Considerations for Contact Centres

Peninsula UK’s Employment Services Director, Kate Palmer, joined Leigh Hopwood to break down what’s coming up and how to prepare.

