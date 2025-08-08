Challenge Overview

A leading UK retailer wanted to evaluate their long-term partnership with an outsourced customer care provider. Their goals included identifying improvement areas, benchmarking pricing, assessing performance, and ensuring the contract promoted optimal supplier behaviour. The client needed confidence that the arrangement was aligned with their evolving business strategy while maintaining service quality and cost-effectiveness.

tkg delivered a contract health check, aligned to industry best practice, and deployed their benchmarking tool leveraging data from 2.1 million FTE globally. tkg designed a new sourcing strategy, including risk-reward mechanisms and governance improvements. They also supported the procurement of a new technology environment to reduce supplier dependency and enable better control of key systems.

tkg’s engagement delivered over 25% savings in customer operations without switching suppliers. Leveraging deep expertise, tkg transformed the relationship, improved contract terms, and preserved customer experience, overall exceeding the client expectations in both performance and value.