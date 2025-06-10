Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, one of the UK’s largest healthcare providers, needed a contact centre solution to effectively manage patient interactions across its busy outpatient, admissions and switchboard teams. With call volumes fluctuating and siloed departments, the Trust struggled to meet demand, often leaving hundreds of calls unanswered. This resulted in missed opportunities to optimise limited clinical resources and caused significant failure demand.

To address these challenges, Imperial adopted a new solution that allowed for more efficient handling of patient calls without increasing headcount. The system provided real-time data on call volumes, abandonment rates and wait times, enabling better management of call flows and improved patient service. The new approach led to a 95% average call answer rate within 1 minute, a reduction in abandoned calls and more time for the team to focus on patient administration.

