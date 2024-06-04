Challenge Overview

Specsavers were facing challenges around staffing levels and front line engagement in its customer contact centre, located in Nottingham. There was inconsistency in shift planning, holiday booking and shift swaps, as well as a perception of unfairness about shift patterns within the front line community. At the same time, Specsavers wanted to optimise internal processes to maximise business and customer value.

By transforming planning processes and implementing a new WFM system, Specavers achieved all of its goals. Not only did they deliver a consistently excellent customer experience and remove inefficiencies, but they also increased employee engagement.

“Self-management is better for our agents. It takes away the need for the planning team to be viewed as the decision-makers around holidays and shift swaps. Instead, they are managing their own day and they are using their own schedules. That has been brilliant for them.” – Rebecca Waterson, Head of Contact Centre Services

