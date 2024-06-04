Challenge Overview

Specsavers were facing challenges around staffing levels and front line engagement in its customer contact centre, located in Nottingham. There was inconsistency in shift planning, holiday booking and shift swaps, as well as a perception of unfairness about shift patterns within the front line community. At the same time, Specsavers wanted to optimise internal processes to maximise business and customer value.

By transforming planning processes and implementing a new WFM system, Specavers achieved all of its goals. Not only did they deliver a consistently excellent customer experience and remove inefficiencies, but they also increased employee engagement.

“Self-management is better for our agents. It takes away the need for the planning team to be viewed as the decision-makers around holidays and shift swaps. Instead, they are managing their own day and they are using their own schedules. That has been brilliant for them.” – Rebecca Waterson, Head of Contact Centre Services

Read the full case study below to find out more

Discover what the top three priorities are in customer experience differentiation and investment.

Customer Experience Differentiation and Investment – What are the Top Priorities?

Leigh Hopwood chats to Alessandro Storer, Head of Inclusion and Belonging at OVO, about Alessandro's career so far.

CareerTalk with Alessandro Storer

Leigh Hopwood catches up with Spencer Brooks, Co-Founder and CEO at tkg, on the Contact Centre Outsourcing Summit 2024 and managing successful partnerships.

LinkedIn Live with Spencer Brooks, The Knowledge Group (tkg)

