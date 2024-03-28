Challenge Overview

Due to its seasonal nature, Thomas Cook must adopt a flexible workforce strategy, especially considering the volatile contact volumes in the travel sector. Factors like flight changes, weather events, and labour disputes create sudden disruptions affecting contact rates and handling times. Thomas Cook must adapt forecasting and scheduling methods accordingly and maintain excellent customer service while addressing skill shortages and ensuring employee satisfaction. 

The priority was to find a system equipped to handle Thomas Cook’s complex, dynamic operation across multiple channels and skills, and ease of setup and reliable local support were essential requirements. Moreover, Thomas Cook wanted an affordable solution, mindful of the seasonal variations in workforce planning needs. The seamless integration of WFM solution, injixo, enabled Thomas Cook to achieve great results in KPI improvements across three key areas: customer, agent and business.

