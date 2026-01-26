Challenge Overview

Chef Works, a global leader in culinary and hospitality apparel, operates in regions including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, serving thousands of customers worldwide. With over 250 employees in the US, Chef Works is committed to digital transformation, starting in North America and expanding globally to streamline their contact centres with Amazon Connect.

As part of their contact centre transformation project, Chef Works needed to find a PCI Compliant payment solution with operational improvements and global scalability.

Key challenges included:

Previous licensing model limitations: The limited number of customer service reps who could process payments slowed efficiency.

Limited scalability: The scaling of the existing payment solution globally was cost-prohibitive, limiting both growth and efficiency.

Inefficiencies in agent workflows: With incumbent solutions agents had to switch between multiple systems, leading to reduced productivity.

Ensuring PCI compliance: required a robust, scalable, cost-efficient solution for their Amazon Connect contact centre digital transformation to maintain ongoing PCI compliance.

The Approach

Chef Works selected SequenceShift’s cost-efficient payment solution to meet their needs during the migration to Amazon Connect. The quick Proof of Concept (PoC) enabled an efficient evaluation, and SequenceShift worked closely with Chef Works to integrate the system into their ERP and new phone platforms, streamlining payment processing in U.S. and Canadian contact centers while laying the foundation for future scalability.

The Outcome

A number of positive results were delivered:

Elimination of per-agent licensing cost model

Quick PoC and seamless integration with Amazon Connect

Unified agent experience with reduced errors

Implemented scalable, PCI compliant phone payment solution

As Calvin Nguyen, Director of Analytics and Digital Transformation at Chef Works explains: “Our previous vendor did not offer scalable solutions to what we would need to scale out the product further for the US, Canada, and the other regions. So, we were looking for a better scalable solution and that’s where we found SequenceShift.”

“SequenceShift was instrumental in helping us customize the solution around our particular business model…helping us navigate the platform and set it up correctly.”