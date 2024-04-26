Challenge Overview

VodafoneZiggo discovered that despite implementing chatbots, approximately 80% of interactions still required human intervention. Their objective was to find a strategy to enhance efficiency on the frontline, reduce average handling time (AHT), automate repetitive tasks beyond the capabilities of chatbots, maintain colleague satisfaction, all while ensuring a great customer experience.

VodafoneZiggo teamed up with Deepdesk to develop an AI-powered Virtual Assistant that would work alongisde their frontline staff, providing them with the best possible answers, resources and links that would help them deliver excellent customer experiences, and cut down the amount of time taken to respond to queries.

Read the full case study below.

Watch our CCMA Online Seminar where uncovered the latest scams that are rocking the contact centre industry 

Watch: Scams That Are Rocking the Contact Centre

Watch our CCMA Online Seminar where uncovered the latest scams that are rocking the contact centre industry 

Read more »
In our rapidly digitising world, contact centres form a critical interface between companies and customers. Recognising this dynamic, the CCMA recently

Seminar Q&A: Complex Conversations in Contact Centres

In our rapidly digitising world, contact centres form a critical interface between companies and customers. Recognising this dynamic, the CCMA recently

Read more »
Any organisation looking to deliver great CX at a reasonable price will have to leverage both technology and data.

Unveiling the Magic of Data: Revolutionising Contact Centre Customer Experience

Any organisation looking to deliver great CX at a reasonable price will have to leverage both technology and data.

Read more »
Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »