Challenge Overview

VodafoneZiggo discovered that despite implementing chatbots, approximately 80% of interactions still required human intervention. Their objective was to find a strategy to enhance efficiency on the frontline, reduce average handling time (AHT), automate repetitive tasks beyond the capabilities of chatbots, maintain colleague satisfaction, all while ensuring a great customer experience.

VodafoneZiggo teamed up with Deepdesk to develop an AI-powered Virtual Assistant that would work alongisde their frontline staff, providing them with the best possible answers, resources and links that would help them deliver excellent customer experiences, and cut down the amount of time taken to respond to queries.

Read the full case study below.