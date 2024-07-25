In recent years, Tai Calon Community Housing, the largest non-profit housing provider in Blaenau Gwent, has encountered significant challenges. These included financial pressures, limited resources, the transition to hybrid working, and increasing customer expectations. Amid these difficulties, maintaining and enhancing customer satisfaction became a pressing concern.

Tai Calon recognised that to achieve this, they needed a comprehensive understanding of what drives customer satisfaction and, crucially, the ability to access these insights quickly to take immediate action. The goal was ambitious: to reach a 90% customer satisfaction rating in 2021. Tai Calon’s feedback mechanisms were inadequate. Monthly calls and automated follow-ups were not yielding the desired results due to their lack of volume, immediacy, and focus. Customers often felt their voices were not being heard, leading to dissatisfaction.

They needed a solution that could rapidly gather and respond to customer feedback, rebuild trust, and ultimately enhance satisfaction. Their objectives with Rant & Rave included:

Building customer trust by promptly acting on feedback

Increasing customer satisfaction and reducing escalations

Providing reassurance to staff by recognising all achievements, not just areas needing improvement

To learn how Upland Software’s Rant & Rave solution addressed these challenges, read the case study below.