HomeServe, one of the UK’s leading Home Assistance providers, has been committed to making its customers’ lives easier for over 25 years. Offering a range of services such as plumbing, heating, drainage, and electrics, HomeServe ensures that the Voice of the Customer (VoC) remains a top priority across its business operations.

However, HomeServe faced a significant challenge: enhancing business processes and improving the overall customer experience. Despite using Upland Rant & Rave for customer engagement, the company needed to boost the effectiveness of this tool to fully leverage customer insights. This required a multi-faceted approach, focusing on three main objectives:

Integrating customer insights with Speech Analytics, Complaints, and Operational data to uncover opportunities for process improvement and enhanced customer experience

Refining the quality and accuracy of language and taxonomy within the Rant & Rave dashboard, ensuring alignment with other VoC and business tools

Increasing engagement and visibility of Rant & Rave across the business to better support strategic decision-making

To discover how Upland Software helped HomeServe overcome these challenges, read the case study below.