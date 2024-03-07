Challenge Overview

Emovis faced multiple obstacles in reporting, performance monitoring and back-office planning. With prior experience in other WFM applications, they were eager to identify the qualities of an exceptional WFM platform and sought to obtain a high-quality solution that seamlessly combined user-friendly features, with robust capabilities to address their business requirements.

In their quest for an optimal WFM platform, Emovis found the perfect solution that met their complex needs. The implementation of a sophisticated forecasting tools with its intuitive scheduling functionalities, led to visible improvements across the board. Not only did it enhance the accuracy of workforce forecasts significantly, but it also streamlined the scheduling process, thereby reducing administrative burdens and freeing up time for strategic planning. This transformation allowed managers at Emovis to allocate resources more efficiently, leading to a notable uptick in service levels without the need for additional staffing overheads.

