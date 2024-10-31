Challenge Overview

Hollywood Bowl is frequently named one of the UK’s Best Companies to work for. It thrives in a very competitive sector, where delivering against high service-level goals is vital to success. It runs a highly efficient operation. Yet when Stacie Babb arrived as the new Head of Customer Contact a few years ago, none of that was true. Stacie knew that something had to change.

There was frequent under/over staffing and real-time management required constant firefighting. Service level goals were often not met. Schedule adherence was all over the place. Breaks and lunches were not optimised around customer demand and lacked predictability, so agents were unable to make proper use the excellent relaxation facilities that Hollywood Bowl provides. Scheduling in general was a case of one-size-fits-all, not taking into account the differing preferences and needs of a diverse workforce. And underpinning everything, forecasting was inaccurate.

Within 6 weeks, Hollywood Bowl had transformed its approach to planning. As a result, service level consistency and first-contact resolution dramatically improved. Staff turnover has now dropped from 10% per month to 5% per year. Adherence has improved from 72% to 95% and peak season headcount has been reduced by 20%

Click to read the full case study below to find out more.