Challenge Overview

Despite investing in advanced cloud-based, omni-channel contact centre technologies, a tkg client needed to review their telecommunications and technology services to attract new customers, and wanted to simplify their tech offerings and create a more flexible, cost-effective model.

tkg helped shape the client’s technology strategy, leading the procurement process to secure competitive pricing across contact centre, connectivity, and workforce management solutions. tkg facilitated supplier discovery sessions, managed the full RFP process, and supported contract negotiations.

As a result, the client introduced a more competitive, cost-effective tech offering, enabling them to attract new business while maintaining a balance between complex and simplified solutions. The savings from tkg’s support far exceeded the procurement event’s costs, and the client is now confident in delivering highly competitive solutions.