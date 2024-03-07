Challenge Overview

Knab is recognised for its customer-centric approach. They were seeking ways to enhance and further support their customer service agents with technology that leads to more meaningful customer interactions, improved well-being and an increase in productivity. The challenge for Knab lay in integrated AI, specifically in automated suggestions into their customer interactions, without sacrificing the personal touch within their CRM platform, Tracebuzz.

Knab chose Deepdesk to meet their core needs of customer and colleague satisfaction and the seamless integration with their current CRM platform. Deepdesk received overwhelmingly positive feedback, prompting its quick rollout to all agents. Deepdesk’s AI Agent Assist not only increased the happiness and productivity of Knab’s agents but also facilitated more meaningful conversations, aligning with Knab’s commitment to a personalised service for all customers.

Learn more about Knab’s successful integration with Deepdesk below.

