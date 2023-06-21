A well-known UK-based unicorn fintech company with a wide range of banking services found itself in trouble when volumes began to outpace the capacity of its in-house team. The company needed support across multiple lines of business and time zones.

Find out in this case study how, by partnering with TTEC, they managed to fulfil the demands, increase CSAT by 20% in fewer than six months, while also incorporating fraud screening services to protect customers and improve customer experience.

Read more here or follow the link below: