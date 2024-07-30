A global brand was looking to gain a greater understanding of the contact centre market, so they could identify new opportunities and alternative suppliers to those they had already worked with. They engaged The Knowledge Group (tkg) as they needed expertise in outsourcing and wanted to ensure that they could accurately compare their existing supply chain against the costs and capabilities from across the rest of the market.

tkg conducted a thorough review of their commercial model and provided a detailed report outlining which other suppliers would be most suitable to support their proposition going forward. This resulted in them gaining significant market insight and importantly, choosing a new supplier.

