Challenge Overview

Reed in Partnership faced a significant challenge in their customer feedback collection process. They relied on bi-annual surveys to gather insights and measure their Net Promoter Score (NPS), a method that was both labour intensive and inefficient.

The process required substantial internal effort for survey creation and deployment, which led to a low volume of feedback and lengthy response times. This inefficiency resulted in delays of up to three months to address feedback, severely limiting Reed’s ability to respond promptly and accurately to customer needs.

In need of a more efficient and streamlined process, Reed in Partnership sought a solution that could:

Organise customer feedback using data analysis, visualisations, and taxonomies

Provide real-time alerts to quickly respond to customer feedback

Eliminate the operational burden on their continuous improvement team

To learn how Upland Software’s Rant & Rave solution addressed these challenges, read the case study below.