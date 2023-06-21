A popular online marketplace that consumers use to make reservations for short-term homestays and experiences faced a constant risk of payment fraud. The company had automated solutions in place to mitigate these risks, but they couldn’t keep up with fraudsters who continually grew more savvy. As a result, fraud was costing the company millions of euros annually in chargebacks and related fees.

This case study demonstrates how the company needed the right blend of human and technology to, thus far, save more than €15 million by implementing a series of proactive solutions and setting up a fraud prevention team with an expert partner.

Read more here or follow the link below:

Watch our CCMA Online Seminar: Implications of the Rising Cost of Living on Customer Contact.

Watch: Implications of the Rising Cost of Living on Customer Contact

Watch our CCMA Online Seminar: Implications of the Rising Cost of Living on Customer Contact.

Read more »
Watch our CCMA Online Seminar: Embracing Consumer Duty in the Contact Centre.

Watch: Embracing Consumer Duty in the Contact Centre

Watch our CCMA Online Seminar: Embracing Consumer Duty in the Contact Centre.

Read more »
48% of people surveyed reported a decline in confidence of the ability to pay their bills. How can contact centres support this?

Implications of the Rising Cost of Living on Customer Contact

48% of people surveyed reported a decline in confidence of the ability to pay their bills. How can contact centres support this?

Read more »
Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »