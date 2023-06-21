A popular online marketplace that consumers use to make reservations for short-term homestays and experiences faced a constant risk of payment fraud. The company had automated solutions in place to mitigate these risks, but they couldn’t keep up with fraudsters who continually grew more savvy. As a result, fraud was costing the company millions of euros annually in chargebacks and related fees.

This case study demonstrates how the company needed the right blend of human and technology to, thus far, save more than €15 million by implementing a series of proactive solutions and setting up a fraud prevention team with an expert partner.

Read more here or follow the link below: