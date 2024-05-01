Challenge Overview

Ensuring employees have the appropriate tools and technology to effectively carry out their tasks is crucial for maintaining operational efficiency in any business. Nestlé, a global leader in the food and beverage industry, needed to strike a balance between this and managing costs. They wanted to improve their user experience, reduce inbound volume to the Customer Care team, handle existing Customer Care demand and ‘shift-left’ appropriate demands to Customer Care first line, or their self-service portal.

Utilising Knowledge Management, Nestlé was able to tailor their self-service approach to address the most pressing needs of their customers, focusing on frequently encountered issues and consistently improving their knowledge base by incorporating new and emerging information. With the help of this technology, they have significantly enhanced the user experience, making it easier and more intuitive for users to access information, receive updates on existing issues and more.

Read the full case study below.