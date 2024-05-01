Challenge Overview

Ensuring employees have the appropriate tools and technology to effectively carry out their tasks is crucial for maintaining operational efficiency in any business. Nestlé, a global leader in the food and beverage industry, needed to strike a balance between this and managing costs. They wanted to improve their user experience, reduce inbound volume to the Customer Care team, handle existing Customer Care demand and ‘shift-left’ appropriate demands to Customer Care first line, or their self-service portal.

Utilising Knowledge Management, Nestlé was able to tailor their self-service approach to address the most pressing needs of their customers, focusing on frequently encountered issues and consistently improving their knowledge base by incorporating new and emerging information. With the help of this technology, they have significantly enhanced the user experience, making it easier and more intuitive for users to access information, receive updates on existing issues and more.

Read the full case study below.

Tructyre's Customer Experience Centre encountered several hurdles across their operations, including extended customer wait times and burn out.

Case Study: Balancing Performance and Front Line Engagement

Tructyre’s Customer Experience Centre encountered several hurdles across their operations, including extended customer wait times and burn out.

Read more »
Are you just getting started on Knowledge-Centred Service (KCS®) or do you need to explain it to others in your organisation?

9 Steps to Implement & Sustain KCS for Growth

Are you just getting started on Knowledge-Centred Service (KCS®) or do you need to explain it to others in your organisation?

Read more »
VodafoneZiggo discovered that approximately 80% of interactions still required human intervention despite using chat bots. They were looking for a solution that would enhance efficiency on the frontline.

Case Study: Innovating Digital Customer Service

VodafoneZiggo discovered that approximately 80% of interactions still required human intervention despite using chat bots. They were looking for a solution that would enhance efficiency on the frontline.

Read more »
Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »