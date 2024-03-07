Challenge Overview

Vattenfall witnessed escalating customer service costs and decided to swiftly transition their primary support channel in the Netherlands, from voice to WhatsApp chat. This strategic move aimed to address challenges including cost reduction, maintaining customer satisfaction, and ensuring agent satisfaction amidst the shift.

Leveraging Deepdesk’s AI-driven Agent Assist, Vattenfall empowered their agents with personalised, real-time suggestions, expediting customer query responses, enhancing answer quality and consistency, and enabling multitasking. They received a remarkable increase in WhatsApp customer service usage from 10% to 50% within a year, marking a 500% growth. With Agent Assist tracking conversations and suggesting responses, agents could handle more chats simultaneously, resulting in a two-fold increase in average chats per hour, from eight to ten.

Learn more on how Deepdesk successfully tackled the challenges faced by Vattenfall, in the case study below.