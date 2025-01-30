Challenge Overview

ForHousing, a housing association managing over 26,000 properties across the North West, faced a significant challenge in modernising their systems to better serve their tenants and communities. Their existing contact centre software, while functional, was plagued by performance issues, frequent downtime and a fragmented experience for both tenants and advisers.

Determined to overcome these hurdles, ForHousing sought a solution that could:

Utilise smart chatbots to handle simple queries and seamlessly hand off complex issues to advisers

Provide advisers with all relevant tenant information in one view, enhancing service quality and efficiency

Reduce communication-related complaints while improving resolution and training processes through better call and screen recordings

Integrate effectively with their CRM system for advanced reporting and actionable insights

By transitioning to a modernised, cloud-based approach, ForHousing achieved remarkable results, including streamlined operations, reduced costs, improved tenant engagement and enhanced compliance with regulations.

To discover how ForHousing transformed their tenant services and achieved these outcomes, read the full case study.