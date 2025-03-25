The traditional top-down leadership model that has applied in contact centres since forever, is no longer fit for purpose. Because today’s contact centre is driven by the need for an agile, responsive service delivery, the thinking goes that leadership must exist at every level of the organisation – as close as possible to where decisions need to be made.

This distributed approach to leadership is becoming more essential not just for running responsive operations. It’s also necessary to help contact centres face some of their biggest current challenges, which include high attrition rates and difficulty attracting qualified staff.

Operationally, a shift towards a more nuanced approach to leadership, where decision-making authority is distributed throughout the organisation, enables faster resolutions of problems, encourages innovation, and creates more resilient operations which are more capable of adapting to changing customer needs.

When leadership is encouraged at all levels, the results are that operations run smoother, customers are happier, and teams are more engaged.

The Leadership Challenge

At the very start of the leadership ladder, learning to manage time as your fledgling leaders move between critical tasks is one of the biggest challenges. For example, many new team leaders are still expected to handle customer interactions as well as coach and develop their teams. They require direction on how to balance these priorities.

However, the challenge extends beyond time management. Leaders must understand how to maintain and improve service levels while building their team’s capabilities. They should know how to create an environment that supports both customer satisfaction and employee well-being. This balancing act becomes even more critical when considering that.

Leadership Across the Organisation

While the leadership ladder begins with team leaders, the contact centre’s senior leaders set the leadership style for the organisation. It is up to them to create the framework for distributed leadership. Their focus extends beyond day-to-day operations to developing and communicating the strategic vision. If they do not cultivate an environment that encourages initiative and ensures resources are available for training and growth, those things will not happen. Most importantly, senior leaders build and maintain a culture of continuous improvement that supports leadership development at every level.

Team leaders are the crucial connection between strategy and execution. Their role as leaders is to translate organisational goals into actionable plans, all while coaching and developing their team members. They also manage performance while maintaining morale, identifying and nurturing emerging leaders, and facilitating communication throughout the organisation. Effective team leaders create an environment where innovation thrives, and performance consistently improves.

The best-performing organisations extend the concept of leadership even further, devolving it to frontline colleagues. When properly empowered, frontline staff can make real-time decisions during customer interactions that benefit both customers and their peers. The direct experience that frontline staff have with customers makes them invaluable sources of insight for process improvements and innovation. Through their daily interactions, they often identify opportunities for service enhancement that can easily be missed at higher levels of the organisation.

Building Effective Teams

Amazon has successfully implemented what’s become known as the “Two-Pizza Rule” to govern the size of teams. It says that any team should be small enough to be fed by two pizzas in order to maintain effective communication and decision-making capabilities.

Deciding what ratio of team leaders to frontline staff is suitable for your contact centre depends on a host of factors. For most UK contact centres, it falls between 1 to 8 and 1 to 15. Your organisation’s ability to build effective teams will depend on the structure you put in place and the support you provide.

Leaders must empower staff to make decisions, take initiative, and contribute to continuous improvement. The most successful contact centres achieve this by establishing clear communication channels, implementing regular feedback mechanisms, and ensuring staff have access to opportunities to develop their skills at every level. All these elements have to combine to create high-performing teams that consistently deliver exceptional customer experiences.

The Wellness Factor

Mental health and well-being in the workplace are crucial to running any type of organisation. This is particularly true in a contact centre, which can be a taxing and draining job at times. To combat absenteeism rates, which can average around 10% on any given day in most contact centres, you need to create a supportive work environment that acknowledges people have bad days, mental health challenges, and things they’re dealing with outside the workplace.

For these reasons, many leading contact centres are implementing comprehensive wellness programmes, including stress management training, resilience building, and mental health support.

One of the most crucial things any leader has to learn if they’re going to be effective is the impact their behaviour and demeanour have on their direct reports and other colleagues. Bad managers are still the number one cause of employee turnover. Wellness initiatives not only help staff deal with their own issues but can also act as a guide to acceptable behaviour for leaders.

Wellness programmes improve morale and reduce turnover by addressing staff members as a ‘whole person’, not just by their professional role. They help you create more sustainable operations and build stronger, more resilient teams.

Technology and Human Leadership

It’s easy to get carried away these days by the promise of contact centre and CX technology and assume it can handle almost anything. Sure, it gets more capable by the day, but the very act of introducing new technology after new technology also takes its toll on staff. Learning to use new technologies is mentally fatiguing. You must also be careful not to dehumanise the work that frontline staff do, or remove the human element from the customer experience.

Deciding how to balance technological efficiency with the all-important human element of providing customer service is a question for senior leadership. This includes ensuring that automation enhances rather than replaces meaningful customer interactions.

Integrating new technologies relies on leaders who can guide their teams through change and earn acceptance of change from their reports. After all, it’s usually not the leader whose work process is getting transformed. During transitions, it is up to leaders to ensure they maintain service quality levels while everyone learns a new system. They should also encourage their team to identify opportunities for innovation.

This means leaders at all levels must combine traditional people management skills with digital literacy and change management capabilities.

Moving Forward

Your contact centre’s ability to excel and continue to improve depends on your leaders at all levels. To succeed, you need to create an environment where leadership is seen not as a position to aim for but as a mindset that every team member can embody.

For organisations looking to implement this approach, starting small but thinking big is key. An excellent way to gain considerable momentum is to identify informal leaders at each level of your structure and then give them opportunities to develop their skills. This could include a forum for sharing ideas and best practices or recognition systems that celebrates leadership behaviours at all levels.

Only by taking a comprehensive approach to leadership development will you ensure that your organisation can adapt to changing customer needs while maintaining high levels of employee engagement and operational excellence.