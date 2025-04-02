Challenge Overview

Bracknell Forest Council (BFC) needed a solution to support its fast-growing population and improve its out-of-hours service for the Berkshire Emergency Duty Service (EDS). The EDS team, responsible for responding to crisis welfare and safety situations, faced challenges in managing complex, time-sensitive cases while ensuring data security and reducing manual processes. They required a system that would streamline workflows, enhance data compliance and enable more automated self-service.

The solution provided BFC with secure, efficient case handling, automating routine tasks to free up the team’s time for more critical work. With automated reporting and a person-based view of cases, the team could manage over 9,000 cases per year more effectively, ensuring accessibility, legal compliance and better service for vulnerable citizens.

To learn more about how BFC transformed its service, read the full case study.