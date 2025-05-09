Challenge Overview

The Knowledge Group (tkg) was engaged by a leading UK property management business facing fluctuating procurement demands that strained their internal team. The client required a flexible solution to access qualified resources without the long-term costs of hiring full-time employees. Additionally, they needed an independent assessment of RFP opportunities involving other parts of their group to ensure impartiality.

tkg provided on-demand procurement services, acting as a seamless extension of the client’s internal team. MCIPs-qualified professionals supported the client across various projects, identifying opportunities to enhance the procurement operating model while ensuring high delivery standards. This flexible resourcing model alleviated immediate pressures on the internal team and created space for process changes that delivered long-term value.

The collaboration transformed the client’s procurement function, introducing a scalable solution that adapted to their changing needs. The ongoing partnership has made tkg a key part of the client’s procurement strategy, providing expert support at short notice whenever required.

How can you achieve a level of personal customer connection at scale? Watch the online seminar.

Watch: Personalised Customer Connections at Scale: Making Every Interaction Count

Stephen Yap, Research Director, launches our research exploring how industry leaders are responding to change and re-inventing their people strategy

Watch: Future-Proofing Your People Strategy

Take a look at how organisations are navigating the balance between human and technological capabilities to build resilient, future-ready teams.

Future-Proofing Your People Strategy

