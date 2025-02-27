Challenge Overview

Wandsworth Borough Council and the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames, two of London’s largest local authorities, faced the challenge of enhancing customer service while operating under a shared staffing agreement (SSA). This unique partnership allowed the councils to combine their resources and deliver vital public services more efficiently, including the creation of a single contact centre to serve residents across both boroughs.

Each council had been using separate contact centre systems, with Richmond’s outdated platform proving a barrier to improvement. The SSA enabled Richmond to align with Wandsworth’s move to a more advanced system, streamlining operations and unlocking new digital communication capabilities.

The councils sought a solution that could:

Introduce webchat to manage multiple enquiries simultaneously and reduce reliance on phone calls

Enable remote working for contact centre staff, shifting away from premise-based operations

Simplify processes through automation, such as setting up direct debits for council tax payments

Improve service visibility with live queue data and efficient call routing

Enhance reporting and analytics to support productivity and faster responses

The results were transformative, with new communication channels like webchat and chatbots streamlining citizen queries, while automated processes reduced administration and cut direct debit setup times by up to three weeks. Enhanced call handling and live queue data improved efficiency, reduced wait times and alleviated staff pressure. Advanced reporting supported better resource management, eliminating the need for additional recruitment.

By embracing these innovations, Wandsworth and Richmond councils have improved their responsiveness and efficiency, delivering a better experience for their citizens and staff alike.

To learn more about how this partnership transformed their customer services, read the full case study.