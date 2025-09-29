Challenge Overview

A leading global law firm aimed to enhance their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) strategy by gaining a clearer understanding of the policies across their 200 preferred recruitment suppliers worldwide.

They required a clear, data-driven approach to assess supplier alignment, compliance, and performance. This was essential to inform more intelligent procurement decisions and strengthen their DE&I commitments.

The Approach

tkg conducted a comprehensive analysis of the firm’s supplier network, categorising firms by market, region and specialisation. Using their marketplace expertise, combined with data driven evidence, they delivered actionable insights to benchmark performance, evaluate DE&I maturity, and identify gaps. This empowered the client to maintain global compliance, track progress and refine their strategy by leveraging industry best practices and operational improvements.

The Outcome

The project successfully transformed raw data into strategic insight, empowering the client to advance their DE&I goals. The collaboration between tkg and the client ensures continuous progress and improvement, with supplier analytics now driving the next phase of their global inclusion ambitions.

Leigh speaks with Brenda Beavon, Customer Service Solutions Director at contact centre tech solutions business, ArvatoConnect.

CareerTalk with Brenda Beavon, Solutions Director, ArvatoConnect

Leigh speaks with Brenda Beavon, Customer Service Solutions Director at contact centre tech solutions business, ArvatoConnect.

Read more »
The CCMA Benchmark programme has provided vital industry data for for UK organisations looking to assess their contact centre performance against 25+ core metrics.

What Does Good Look Like in Today’s Contact Centres?

The CCMA Benchmark programme has provided vital industry data for for UK organisations looking to assess their contact centre performance against 25+ core metrics.

Read more »
Leigh speaks with Jon Hall, Customer Experience Manager at UK broadband provider Fibrus about his varied career in customer contact and CX.

CareerTalk with Jon Hall, Customer Experience Manager, Fibrus

Leigh speaks with Jon Hall, Customer Experience Manager at UK broadband provider Fibrus about his varied career in customer contact and CX.

Read more »

Supported by

Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »