Challenge Overview

A leading global law firm aimed to enhance their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) strategy by gaining a clearer understanding of the policies across their 200 preferred recruitment suppliers worldwide.

They required a clear, data-driven approach to assess supplier alignment, compliance, and performance. This was essential to inform more intelligent procurement decisions and strengthen their DE&I commitments.

The Approach

tkg conducted a comprehensive analysis of the firm’s supplier network, categorising firms by market, region and specialisation. Using their marketplace expertise, combined with data driven evidence, they delivered actionable insights to benchmark performance, evaluate DE&I maturity, and identify gaps. This empowered the client to maintain global compliance, track progress and refine their strategy by leveraging industry best practices and operational improvements.

The Outcome

The project successfully transformed raw data into strategic insight, empowering the client to advance their DE&I goals. The collaboration between tkg and the client ensures continuous progress and improvement, with supplier analytics now driving the next phase of their global inclusion ambitions.