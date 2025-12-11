Challenge Overview

A leading global law firm aimed to enhance their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) strategy by gaining a clearer understanding of the policies across their 200 preferred recruitment suppliers worldwide.

They required a clear, data-driven approach to assess supplier alignment, compliance, and performance. This was essential to inform more intelligent procurement decisions and strengthen their DE&I commitments.

The Approach

tkg conducted a comprehensive analysis of the firm’s supplier network, categorising firms by market, region and specialisation. Using their marketplace expertise, combined with data driven evidence, they delivered actionable insights to benchmark performance, evaluate DE&I maturity, and identify gaps. This empowered the client to maintain global compliance, track progress and refine their strategy by leveraging industry best practices and operational improvements.

The Outcome

The project successfully transformed raw data into strategic insight, empowering the client to advance their DE&I goals. The collaboration between tkg and the client ensures continuous progress and improvement, with supplier analytics now driving the next phase of their global inclusion ambitions.

Uncover knowledge management strategies that reduce friction for both customers and colleagues.

Watch: Knowledge Management: Balancing Efficiency, Empathy and Human-AI Collaboration 

Uncover knowledge management strategies that reduce friction for both customers and colleagues.

Read more »
Leigh talks to Kirk Bradley, Operations Director at Bupa and the Contact Centre Leader of the Year at the UKNCCA 2025.

CareerTalk with Kirk Bradley, Operations Director, Bupa

Leigh talks to Kirk Bradley, Operations Director at Bupa and the Contact Centre Leader of the Year at the UKNCCA 2025.

Read more »
For this episode of CareerTalk, we speak with James Wilson, Interim Head of Supplier Service Management at Barclays Customer Care.

CareerTalk – James Wilson, Barclays Customer Care

For this episode of CareerTalk, we speak with James Wilson, Interim Head of Supplier Service Management at Barclays Customer Care.

Read more »

Supported by

Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »