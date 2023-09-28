Challenge Overview

Agents face growing pressure to handle the consequences of increased call volume.

Like most other enterprises during the pandemic, the bank faced soaring employee call volumes from a newly distributed workforce. The bank’s goal was to service this increased volume efficiently and control agent expenses, while maintaining (if not growing) employee productivity and satisfaction. Employee queries ranged from software and hardware installation issues to simple login or password reset requests. Though the first IT support contact was ServiceNow, the workforce used other internal portals for service requests, adding to complexity and cost.

This is a story about how this international bank was able to deploy a custom AI-powered IT service management (ITSM) virtual assistant, which they called internally “Iva.”