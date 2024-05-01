Challenge Overview

Even with skilled and motivated employees, Tructyre’s Customer Experience Centre encountered several hurdles: Service level achievements varied, customers experienced long wait times and front line staff were burnt out. Forecasts of upcoming demand were also inaccurate and out-of-date. Improving efficiency and performance at Tructyre’s Customer Experience Centre required an upgraded planning process, all while prioritising front line engagement and boosting morale.

In just a short amount of time, the Customer Experience Centre saw notable improvements in performance, including an increase in percentage of calls answered (PCA) to 26% within 5 weeks, service level (SL) improved by 32% over the same period and schedule adherence improved by 14% over the same period. These achievements are the result of more accurate forecasting and efficient scheduling.

