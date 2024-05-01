Challenge Overview

Even with skilled and motivated employees, Tructyre’s Customer Experience Centre encountered several hurdles: Service level achievements varied, customers experienced long wait times and front line staff were burnt out. Forecasts of upcoming demand were also inaccurate and out-of-date. Improving efficiency and performance at Tructyre’s Customer Experience Centre required an upgraded planning process, all while prioritising front line engagement and boosting morale.

In just a short amount of time, the Customer Experience Centre saw notable improvements in performance, including an increase in percentage of calls answered (PCA) to 26% within 5 weeks, service level (SL) improved by 32% over the same period and schedule adherence improved by 14% over the same period. These achievements are the result of more accurate forecasting and efficient scheduling.

Read the full case study below to find out more.

Nestlé, a global leader in the food and beverage industry, needed to strike a balance between operational efficiency and managing costs.

Case Study: Enhancing the End-User Experience

Nestlé, a global leader in the food and beverage industry, needed to strike a balance between operational efficiency and managing costs.

Read more »
Are you just getting started on Knowledge-Centred Service (KCS®) or do you need to explain it to others in your organisation?

9 Steps to Implement & Sustain KCS for Growth

Are you just getting started on Knowledge-Centred Service (KCS®) or do you need to explain it to others in your organisation?

Read more »
VodafoneZiggo discovered that approximately 80% of interactions still required human intervention despite using chat bots. They were looking for a solution that would enhance efficiency on the frontline.

Case Study: Innovating Digital Customer Service

VodafoneZiggo discovered that approximately 80% of interactions still required human intervention despite using chat bots. They were looking for a solution that would enhance efficiency on the frontline.

Read more »
Join Today

Not a member?

For details on membership packages and benefits click here.

Join today and get immediate access to member benefits.

Join CCMA »