The Knowledge Group (tkg) were approached by their client who was looking to unlock efficiencies from deploying cloud-based technologies, which would integrate seamlessly with their Customer Relationship Management platform. With tkg’s in-depth knowledge and expertise conducting similar projects, they supported their client to understand the available solutions from across the wider technology market.

With the client facing challenges relying upon legacy systems, tkg helped them to identify, source and onboard a new supplier, who were able to meet their current and future needs.

The project was a resounding success for the client, with their agents able to maximise their time supporting customers with the new, streamlined approach.

