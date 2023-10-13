For our next episode of CareerTalk, Leigh Hopwood chats to Victor Chambers, Contact Centre Specialist Team Manager at npower Business Solutions, about Victor’s career so far.

Gold winner of the Team Manager of the Year (Multi-channel) category at the UK National Contact Centre Awards 2023, Victor Chambers, Contact Centre Specialist Team Manager at npower Business Solutions, chats with Leigh about his career in the contact centre industry from Italy to the UK. He also talks about diversity in the sector and how it is truly leading the way across business.