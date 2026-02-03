Our CEO, Leigh spoke with Vicki Mercer, who is the Head of Customer Service for the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) Bank for the second episode of series five of the CareerTalk podcast.

In this episode, Vicki speaks about how 23 years at Saga gave her variety and experiences that she was able to take to her current role. She also shares personal experiences of taking time out and the prospect of getting back into work, the challenges and resilience required when working in contact centres and in a customer service environment, and how the adoption of a ‘Brag Book’ as part of her leadership approach and for her team has been a simple but effective tool in the armoury.

A brilliantly honest conversation and a true example of the wonderful personalities leading contact centres in the UK.

Don Haddaway, a 35‑year industry veteran turned independent CX consultant, chats with Leigh Hopwood, CEO at CCMA.

CareerTalk with Don Haddaway, Artisiam

Explore the trends, challenges and opportunities shaping the next era of customer engagement in 2026.

Watch: Contact Centre Predictions for 2026 and Beyond 

The convergence of advanced AI, evolving customer expectations and a changing skills requirement is reshaping our sector.

Contact Centre Predictions 2026: Ten Key Trends for a Pivotal 12 Months

