For our next episode of CareerTalk, Leigh Hopwood chats to Tobias Homolka, Head of Audit and Customer Care at Lidl GB, about Tobias’ career so far.

Tobias explains more about his role today being responsible for both internal audit and customer care. The linkage between these two areas of the business are clear; Tobias is drawing deeply on his experience in auditing, the understanding of processes and the use of data, to make a real difference for customers.