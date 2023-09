For our next episode of CareerTalk, Leigh Hopwood chats to Simone Golden, Telesales and Retention Business Manager at Vodafone UK, about Simone’s career so far.

Simone chats to Leigh about her career at Vodafone and her Gold win at the UK National Contact Centre Awards 2023 for Significant Contributor in a Large Contact Centre. It’s fascinating to hear the difference she has made in the contact centre in just 2.5 years, and to hear what it means to be working in such a great environment.