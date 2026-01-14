In the final episode of season four of the CCMA’s CareerTalk podcast, Leigh Hopwood, CEO of the CCMA, speaks to NatWest Group’s Rachel Lewis about alternative career pathways.

Rachel spent 37 years with NatWest’s Business Banking team, leading over 100 staff through a telephony customer service proposition that incorporated opening and maintaining both SME Business Banking and Community Banking for customers across the UK.

In April 2023, she switched roles to become Head of Businessline and oversee the entire Business Banking contact centre operation serving NatWest and RBS brand Business Banking SME customers through multichannel service including telephony, chat, social media, what’s app, secure messaging, and leading over 350 employees across four sites.

It’s a fascinating story and a discussion that ranges from the impact of AI on jobs…to musicals.

