The CCMA’s CareerTalk podcast returned on 17 October for the fourth episode of our fourth season.

Our guest was Rachel Hulme. As Operational Support Manager at managed services provider, Liberata, Rachel plays a key role in shaping how people, processes and performance come together across the organisation’s public sector service operations. Her enthusiasm, curiosity and people-first approach have defined her career – and recently earned her national recognition as Contact Centre Support Manager of the Year at the 2025 UK National Contact Centre Awards.

Rachel joined Liberata after a varied journey through the contact centre world, beginning on the phones at Argos and progressing through leadership, engagement and operational roles at major brands including Sainsbury’s and Capita. “I’ve never stood still,” she says. “Every opportunity has been about learning, improving, and helping others to grow.”

Here, Rachel shares some of the reflections that have shaped her career so far:

She started out wanting to work for the emergency services. “I actually wanted to be a police officer. I’ve always needed to do something that makes a difference. When I joined Argos as an advisor, I realised that helping people and solving problems every day gave me that same sense of purpose.”

“I actually wanted to be a police officer. I’ve always needed to do something that makes a difference. When I joined Argos as an advisor, I realised that helping people and solving problems every day gave me that same sense of purpose.” She was instantly drawn to leadership. “I was curious. I wanted to understand why customers said certain things and how we could fix the root causes. That curiosity turned into a passion for improvement – and that’s what got me into leadership roles.”

“I was curious. I wanted to understand why customers said certain things and how we could fix the root causes. That curiosity turned into a passion for improvement – and that’s what got me into leadership roles.” Creating engagement and belonging are Rachel’s favourite aspects of working in the contact centre industry. “When I worked at Home Retail Group, I realised how powerful it is when people feel connected. Engagement isn’t just about activities – it’s about creating pride and a sense of belonging. That’s when colleagues bring their best selves to work.”

“When I worked at Home Retail Group, I realised how powerful it is when people feel connected. Engagement isn’t just about activities – it’s about creating pride and a sense of belonging. That’s when colleagues bring their best selves to work.” Liberata have offered her a unique opportunity. “Joining Liberata gave me the chance to build things from the ground up – new frameworks, new teams, new ways of working. It’s a place where you can really make an impact and see change happen.”

“Joining Liberata gave me the chance to build things from the ground up – new frameworks, new teams, new ways of working. It’s a place where you can really make an impact and see change happen.” She loves leading through change. “I love transformation – seeing processes improve, teams develop and culture evolve. The best part of my job is taking people on that journey and hearing how far they’ve come.”

“I love transformation – seeing processes improve, teams develop and culture evolve. The best part of my job is taking people on that journey and hearing how far they’ve come.” Building confidence in those around her is what drives her every day. “You can automate a process, but empathy and empowerment are what make the difference. I want our people to feel trusted to do what’s right, not just what’s written. When you build that confidence, customers feel it too.”

