For our next episode of CareerTalk, Leigh Hopwood chats to Naveed Hussain, Operations Manager at Specsavers, about Naveed’s career so far.

Back in June, Naveed won GOLD for Rising Star Team Manager of the Year at the UK National Contact Centre Awards 2023. In this episode, he shares how Specsavers supported his colour-blindness and gave him the opportunities to learn and grow, rooted in his principles to support the people around him.