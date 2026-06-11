Another fascinating CareerTalk hosted by Leigh Hopwood, CEO at CCMA, speaking with Morris Pentel, who describes himself as an Experience Scientist.

With a career spanning telecoms, outsourcing and financial services, he’s been at the heart of change, technology and innovation in our industry for years. It was great to hear his approach on leadership – staying calm in a crisis, keeping technology accessible, and focusing on outcomes over complexity.

He also touched on the importance of kindness, empowerment and leading by example, alongside his view that the way we gather customer insight is evolving. A powerful conversation, and a good reminder that the human side of change matters just as much as the technology behind it.

Listen to the episode in full:

Listen to previous guests, including:

Don’t miss future episodes of season five!