For this episode of CCMA’s CareerTalk podcast, Leigh Hopwood, CEO of the CCMA, sits down with one of the most celebrated leaders in our industry – Kirk Bradley, Operations Director at Bupa and the Contact Centre Leader of the Year at the UK National Contact Centre Awards 2025.

Kirk’s career story is a brilliant example of where curiosity, people-centred leadership and a passion for service can take you. From his early ambitions at school to the unexpected route that brought him into the contact centre world, he shares the journey that shaped his leadership style — and the qualities that helped him stand out to the judges at UKNCCA 2025.

We talk about what life really looks like as an Operations Director: the responsibilities, the challenges, and the moments that remind him why he loves what he does. Kirk also reflects on how engaging with CCMA opportunities has supported his development and the growth of his teams.

And of course, we get to know the person behind the title – including how he unwinds outside of work and a few fun rapid-fire questions (superpowers, pets, and even his best joke).

Listen to the episode in full:

